CTP Fight, Flight, Fade BTS/SP Video (CTP 20241207 S2E77)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Declaring separation from Victimhood. Shall NOT be a Victim. Resolve to be a THINKER not one that PANICS if/when/where something unexpected (Black Swan event, small or large scale) happens. A degree of self-awareness that indeed "things happen" that one would prefer NOT. And choice to be a Mama/Pappa-Bear or an Ostrich (to put it in Parental sense) in that things are NOT just limited to what may harm you. Will you have any degree of Situational-Awareness, but avoid Paranoia (also not helpful)?!?!? Join this episode journey and learn/understand more!!!
CTP Fight, Flight, Fade BTS/SP Video of upcoming audio version drop: CTP 20241207 S2E77
While you may be uncertain, even FEARFUL to a degree, of Answers you may find from yourself NEVER EVER FEAR HONEST QUESTIONS!