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Femeilor insarcinate nu li s-a spus - Naomi Wolf
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30 views • June 08, 2022
Telegram - Iurie Roșca INFO. | "Mamele însărcinate nu au fost informate: Afirmația Pfizer că Jab este sigur pentru femeile însărcinate s-a bazat pe un studiu tendențios efectuat pe șobolani francezi.
Naomi Wolf: " Medicii care au condus studiul au fost acționari sau angajați ai Pfizer și BioNTech."
Acum, datele DOD raportează o creștere de 80% a malformațiilor congenitale fetale.
—-The first word/Puterea cuvantului —-
https://t.me/+GAc7v7FbWNkxZjM0
https://t.me/+cEfTHpnzEN41ZmZk"
Naomi Wolf: " Medicii care au condus studiul au fost acționari sau angajați ai Pfizer și BioNTech."
Acum, datele DOD raportează o creștere de 80% a malformațiilor congenitale fetale.
—-The first word/Puterea cuvantului —-
https://t.me/+GAc7v7FbWNkxZjM0
https://t.me/+cEfTHpnzEN41ZmZk"
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