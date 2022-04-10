FBI & DOJ Unseal Criminal Cases of Hindering Elections, Stalking & Spying on Americans, but Why NOW?

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The Department of Justice unsealed three new criminal cases. They are completely different from previous espionage cases. Traditional espionage is about gathering military, economic, and scientific intelligence. But these three cases go far beyond that. The spies allegedly received orders to follow, harass, and monitor U.S. residents, and to even interfere with U.S. elections.
Recently a Florida state policewoman risked her life using her patrol car to collide head on with a DUI suspect in order to protect throngs of unsuspecting runners who were participating in the Skyway 10K. She is being praised for her fearlessness and heroism.
The CCP is not so powerful once you know their tactics👇