Dog's Body Caught By Tight Snare, Raises 3 Puppies l Animal in Crisis Ep 409

Kritter Klub
Apr 11, 2024
Please don't forget to hit the CC button for Subtitles
A dog is spotted limping with one leg up. Her torso is strangled by a rope. The rope is tightly wrapped from her armpit to the back of her neck. In her condition, she's raising 3 puppies. How wonderful! Now, she's been taking her puppies to the town where people are, even though she's very wary of people. What could be the reason? Find it out in the video.
