GANG STALKING SET UP (CLIMATE CHANGE)

Absolute state of this, Australian man on his way home from work has the road blocked by leftist protesters holding a banner, he proceeds to move it and is jumped on by 5 police!They're literally standing watching the far left antagonize ordinary decent citizens and going after them if they retaliate!Terrorism: ~The threat or use of violence; a political objective; the desire to change the status quo; the intention to spread fear by committing spectacular public acts; the intentional targeting of civilians.TERRORISM(That's the definition of Police To use violence and intimidation to coerce people to comply with laws with a political aim)The "good/bad cop" question can be disposed of decisively. We need only consider the following:1 Every cop has agreed to enforce laws; as part of his job all of them.2 Many of the laws are manifestly unjust, or even cruel or wicked.3 Therefore every cop has agreed to act as an enforcer of laws that are manifestly unjust, or even cruel and wickedThere are no good cops.-Dr. Robert Higgstorturedinamerica.org /> AIRCRAFT - Wherever a targeted individual goes they are always being tracked by aircraft . The most prevalent (and easy to see), in my case at least, is a small white propeller aircraft and less frequently a dark helicopter.Low-flying jet planes are also used to constantly remind the target they are being watched.This is the Cold War