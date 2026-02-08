A necessary palate cleanser. It's a Manul, Palllis Cat, not a cat species.

NSK Russia Zoo Temperature: As of early Sunday, February 8, 2026, the temperature in Novosibirsk (near the zoo) is approximately 5°F to 8°F (-15°C to -13°C). Tonight's Forecast: Temperatures are expected to drop to around 6°F (-14°C).

If you want to see more photos from this zoo in Russia:

https://manulization.com/zoos/russia/novosibirsk-zoo.html

