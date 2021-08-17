VACCINE TYRANNY LIVE REPORT 8/16: COLLECTIVE PUNISHMENT TO COERCE DANGEROUS INJECTIONS

Bellend The Flatterer: When the government is so obstinate that the vaccine is the only allowed way out, you cannot help but to expect some impropriety is going on. That coupled with the fact they will block, ignore, silence and lie to get what they want, you just know what they want for you must not be in your best interests.

We went from living in a largely ''free'' world, into one where you are hunted by your own government because you are breathing. Now you are guilty until proven innocent