The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on Sabbath, January 18, 2025.





“In their foreheads” is a biblical term that is mentioned 5 times in the Bible and more specifically in the book of Revelation.





In Revelation 7:3, we read: Saying, Hurt not the earth, neither the sea, nor the trees, till we have sealed the servants of our God in their foreheads.





This verse speaks of God’s people, His sealed saints from the twelve tribes of Jacob or Israel, each tribe having 12,000 sealed servants of God.





In Revelation 9:4, we read: And it was commanded them that they should not hurt the grass of the earth, neither any green thing, neither any tree; but only those men which have not the seal of God in their foreheads.





Another verse that speaks of “in their foreheads” is Revelation 13:16, which says: And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads:





In this verse, the second beast of Revelation 13:11-16, the United States, which used to speak as a lamb to denote Christian values, now speaks as a dragon or satan.





The United States, through her political, economic and military power and instruments of control, intimidation and influence, will exercise force and control to cause humanity to receive a mark, the mark of the Vatican beast.





The next verse that speaks of “in their foreheads”, we read, in Revelation 14:1: And I looked, and, lo, a Lamb stood on the mount Sion, and with Him an hundred forty and four thousand, having his Father's name written in their foreheads.





Further, Revelation 22:4 says: And they shall see his face; and His name shall be in their foreheads.

Those who are the faithful and obedient servants of God, His 144,000 sealed saints of God, who shall never taste of death, shall see the holy face of God the Father and His holy name shall be in their foreheads.





This is why it is so crucial to have faith in Christ AND TO OBEY HIM and His divine law of love, His holy ten commandments of love, including His holy 7th day Sabbath commandment which contains the seal of God which will be found “in the foreheads” or in the mind of those faithful & obedient saints of God.





To conclude, either you will have the fake papal sabbath of SUNday IN your forehead, which will be the mark of the Vatican beast by accepting, with your mind, which is IN your forehead, the pope’s mark of public, weekly SUNday rest and worship OR you follow the Lamb whithersoever He goeth and obey Christ and His keep His holy ten commandments of love and you will have the Father’s name IN your forehead.





