THE SECUEL TO THE FALL OF THE CABAL - Part 24 (sub - esp)

What can you do to beat the 1%? Enjoy this proactive episode in which we show you the true effect of mass demonstrations, signed petitions, and setting up groups of warriors who are not afraid to write or call those who do not serve the best interest of the 99%. The outcome of the above mentioned methods of action may surprise you! Furthermore, we show you why Ivermectine and HCQ had to be made illegal. That was the only way to push the mandatory vaccination narrative into effect. How? Why? What’s the connection with the Nuremberg Code and Article 32 of the 4th Geneva Convention? Why is this of vital importance to know? Watch this episode several times, so you know what to say when confronted with mandatory hospitalization, lethal hospital procedures and/or mandatory vaccinations!

Music: Alexander Nakarada, Scott Buckley, MaxkoMusic, Keys of Moon, Savfk

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¿Qué puedes hacer para vencer al 1%? Disfruta de este episodio proactivo en el que te mostramos el verdadero efecto de las manifestaciones masivas, las peticiones firmadas y la creación de grupos de guerreros que no temen escribir o llamar a quienes no sirven a los intereses del 99%. El resultado de estos métodos de acción puede sorprenderte. Además, te mostramos por qué la Ivermectina y la HCQ tuvieron que ser ilegalizadas. Esa era la única manera de impulsar la narrativa de la vacunación obligatoria. ¿Cómo? ¿Por qué? ¿Cuál es la relación con el Código de Nuremberg y el artículo 32 de la 4ª Convención de Ginebra? ¿Por qué es de vital importancia saberlo? Vea este episodio varias veces, para que sepa qué decir cuando se enfrente a la hospitalización obligatoria, los procedimientos hospitalarios letales y/o las vacunas obligatorias.





Música: Alexander Nakarada, Scott Buckley, MaxkoMusic, Keys of Moon, Savfk

La parte 25 se subirá en cuanto esté lista. Si te ha gustado esta parte, considera apoyar nuestro trabajo: https://www.fallcabal.com/

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