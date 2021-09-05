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** HUMANITY AWAKENS **- Countries Around the World Ban Bioweapon Shots for Children - InfoWars/Peters/Alexander/Ruby – 03/Sep/2021
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646 views • September 05, 2021
** Countries Around the World Ban COVID Shots for Children - Humanity Awakens
- InfoWars, Alex Jones, 03/Sep/2021
- Videos: https://banned.video/watch?id=61340da6f6497e08d57b2c65
https://www.brighteon.com/42648936-fbfc-4747-a801-c829b5c28793
-- In the EU, UK & the US, the heads of medical agencies have gone public warning the world that children should not take the COVID-19 gene therapy injections.
Meanwhile, the dying corporate media has launched the mother of all fake news stories, claiming that thousands of people are in Oklahoma hospitals from taking ivermectin
** VIDEO: Former Senior Trump HHS COVID Advisor Says Pandemic Isn’t Real, ‘Task Force’ Deliberately Lied To America
- NATIONAL FILE, ANDRE WHITE – 29/Aug/2021
- Article & Video: https://nationalfile.com/video-former-senior-trump-hhs-covid-advisor-says-pandemic-isnt-real-task-force-deliberately-lied-to-america/
-- Former senior Trump administration Health and Human Services COVID-19 advisor Dr. Paul E. Alexander made an appearance on The Stew Peters Show to state that the Coronavirus Task Force had deliberately deceived the American people, detailing the infighting that occurred between the Task Force and President Donald Trump while he was still in office.
Dr. Alexander said the COVID-19 Task Force under the Trump administration had the data “very early on” that showed that COVID-19 was generally non-lethal to almost all healthy people. “If you were young, if healthy, do well, middle aged, but healthy, and you had no underlying major medical conditions, you would’ve bumped up against COVID and laughed at it. You would’ve had no symptoms, mild,” said Dr. Alexander. “Remember, by the CDC’s own data, if you were 0-19 years old – and this was very early on, we had this data – your risk of survival was 99.98 percent. If you were 20-49, the data showed us your risk of survival – had you been infected – was 99.97 percent. If you were 50-70, your risk of survival was 99.5 percent. You were almost at 100 percent guaranteed risk of survival if you were infected.”
- Cont'd --
**UK's vaccine advisory body REFUSES to approve Covid jabs for healthy 12- to 15-year-olds
Article: https://www.rt.com/uk/533886-jcvi-refuses-covid-vaccines-british-youth/
-- The UK government’s vaccine advisers have recommended Covid-19 shots for 12–15-year-olds with underlying health conditions, but they won’t make them universally available to the age group, claiming there’s little benefit.
On Friday, the UK’s Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) said it would expand the administration of Covid vaccines to those between the ages of 12 and 15 who have underlying health conditions.
- Cont'd --
** Stew Peters looks into recent FDA “approval” for Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine on Brighteon TV
- Natural New, Ralph Flores – 03/Sep/2021
- Article: https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-09-03-stew-peters-recent-fda-approval-pfizerbiontech-vaccine.html#
- Video: https://www.brighteon.com/a396839c-1540-41f2-b3a1-ecae660bedef
-- In the latest episode of the Stew Peters Show on Brighteon.TV, conservative firebrand Stew Peters talks to biotech analyst Karen Kingston regarding the recent approval of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) – and its possible impact on Americans.
Kingston, a former Pfizer employee, said the FDA’s approval will end Pfizer and BioNTech’s reign of impunity, as this will finally hold them accountable for vaccine-related injuries and deaths.
“That is to me, a red flag that Pfizer knows game over, checkmate,” said Kingston. “They are already going to be held accountable for intentionally harming the American people.”
- Cont'd --
- InfoWars, Alex Jones, 03/Sep/2021
- Videos: https://banned.video/watch?id=61340da6f6497e08d57b2c65
https://www.brighteon.com/42648936-fbfc-4747-a801-c829b5c28793
-- In the EU, UK & the US, the heads of medical agencies have gone public warning the world that children should not take the COVID-19 gene therapy injections.
Meanwhile, the dying corporate media has launched the mother of all fake news stories, claiming that thousands of people are in Oklahoma hospitals from taking ivermectin
** VIDEO: Former Senior Trump HHS COVID Advisor Says Pandemic Isn’t Real, ‘Task Force’ Deliberately Lied To America
- NATIONAL FILE, ANDRE WHITE – 29/Aug/2021
- Article & Video: https://nationalfile.com/video-former-senior-trump-hhs-covid-advisor-says-pandemic-isnt-real-task-force-deliberately-lied-to-america/
-- Former senior Trump administration Health and Human Services COVID-19 advisor Dr. Paul E. Alexander made an appearance on The Stew Peters Show to state that the Coronavirus Task Force had deliberately deceived the American people, detailing the infighting that occurred between the Task Force and President Donald Trump while he was still in office.
Dr. Alexander said the COVID-19 Task Force under the Trump administration had the data “very early on” that showed that COVID-19 was generally non-lethal to almost all healthy people. “If you were young, if healthy, do well, middle aged, but healthy, and you had no underlying major medical conditions, you would’ve bumped up against COVID and laughed at it. You would’ve had no symptoms, mild,” said Dr. Alexander. “Remember, by the CDC’s own data, if you were 0-19 years old – and this was very early on, we had this data – your risk of survival was 99.98 percent. If you were 20-49, the data showed us your risk of survival – had you been infected – was 99.97 percent. If you were 50-70, your risk of survival was 99.5 percent. You were almost at 100 percent guaranteed risk of survival if you were infected.”
- Cont'd --
**UK's vaccine advisory body REFUSES to approve Covid jabs for healthy 12- to 15-year-olds
Article: https://www.rt.com/uk/533886-jcvi-refuses-covid-vaccines-british-youth/
-- The UK government’s vaccine advisers have recommended Covid-19 shots for 12–15-year-olds with underlying health conditions, but they won’t make them universally available to the age group, claiming there’s little benefit.
On Friday, the UK’s Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) said it would expand the administration of Covid vaccines to those between the ages of 12 and 15 who have underlying health conditions.
- Cont'd --
** Stew Peters looks into recent FDA “approval” for Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine on Brighteon TV
- Natural New, Ralph Flores – 03/Sep/2021
- Article: https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-09-03-stew-peters-recent-fda-approval-pfizerbiontech-vaccine.html#
- Video: https://www.brighteon.com/a396839c-1540-41f2-b3a1-ecae660bedef
-- In the latest episode of the Stew Peters Show on Brighteon.TV, conservative firebrand Stew Peters talks to biotech analyst Karen Kingston regarding the recent approval of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) – and its possible impact on Americans.
Kingston, a former Pfizer employee, said the FDA’s approval will end Pfizer and BioNTech’s reign of impunity, as this will finally hold them accountable for vaccine-related injuries and deaths.
“That is to me, a red flag that Pfizer knows game over, checkmate,” said Kingston. “They are already going to be held accountable for intentionally harming the American people.”
- Cont'd --
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