Cruisin' North Car Show 2018 (Mobile Stereoscopic)
Alfred Anthony
Published 18 hours ago
3D Stereoscopic slideshow of the 2018 Cruisin' North Car Show in Santa Rosa California.

To view the 3D, simply hold your phone close to your eyes (The image will be blurry) to bring the two frames together, then pull back to focus. Should also work with a VR headset. Achieving this effect seems to be easier in portrait mode, but do what works for you. 

Please  upvote if you think you would like to see more stereoscopic content on this channel.

Peace.


