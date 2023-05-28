Quo Vadis





May 27, 2023





In this video we share The Prophetic Vision of Pope Pius XII.





In his “Proclamation for a Better World,” as it came to be known, Venerable Pius XII exhorted his “beloved children” to take action.





This message of Pope Pius XII was transmitted on Feb. 10, 1952:





“It is a whole world that needs to be rebuilt from the ground up, that needs to be transformed from wild to human, from human to divine, that is, according to the heart of God,” the pope said less than seven years after the end of World War II.





“Millions of people are calling for a change of course,” Pius XII said, “and they look to the Church of Christ as the only valid and unique helmsman who, with respect for human freedom, can be at the head of this great undertaking; and they implore her guidance with open words, and even more, with the tears already shed, with the wounds still aching, pointing to the endless cemeteries that organized and armed hatred has spread over the continents.”





In his 1952 radio message, Pope Pius XII said to listeners: “This is not the time to discuss, to seek new principles, to assign new goals and objectives.





One and the other, already known and established in their substance, because taught by Christ himself, clarified by the secular elaboration of the Church, adapted to the immediate circumstances by the last Supreme Pontiffs, await only one thing: the concrete implementation.”





“Accept with a noble impetus of dedication, recognizing it as a call from God and a worthy reason for living; the holy task entrusted to you today by your Pastor and Father: to initiate a powerful reawakening of thought and deed,” he urged.





“This reawakening,” he continued, “must involve everyone, without evasions of any kind; clergy and people, authorities, families, groups, every single soul, on the front of the total renewal of Christian life, on the line of the defense of moral values, in the implementation of social justice, in the reconstruction of the Christian order; so that even the external face of the City; from apostolic times the center of the Church; may appear in a short time radiant with holiness and beauty.”





These strong words make us think today like Cardinal Pacelli at the time.





He was made a cardinal by Pope Pius XI, and in 1939 Cardinal Pacelli was elected pope.





He chose the name “Pius” out of respect for the previous Holy Father.





Pope Pius XII died on October 9, 1958.





The Catholic Church now honors Pius XII as “Venerable,” a step closer on the road to his canonization.





