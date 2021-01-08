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Who Will Pay? Austerity vs. Bailouts | Greece, Europe and The Euro!
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20 views • January 08, 2021
When debt consumes a country and its financial system collapses - who will pay? Who will be held responsible for the bad decisions, the debt and the malinvestment?
Throughout history, it is typically the young who are sacrificed for the sake of the older generation; young people are herded into the buzz saw of war and have their futures sold off through massive debts long before they escape the crib. As financial collapse looms above several major world economies - who will be held responsible when the bill comes due?
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Throughout history, it is typically the young who are sacrificed for the sake of the older generation; young people are herded into the buzz saw of war and have their futures sold off through massive debts long before they escape the crib. As financial collapse looms above several major world economies - who will be held responsible when the bill comes due?
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon US Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUS
Amazon Canada Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
Amazon UK Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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