Disability & Labor Shortage Explained: The Only Thing That Changed Was the Vaccine | Ed Dowd

"The employed [population] of our country experienced a 26% increase in the rate of disability versus the general population, which experienced 11%," denoted Ed Dowd.
To put some numbers on this, at least 1.2 million Americans left the workforce from the start of the vaccine rollout till now.
"That is the size of the state of Wyoming and Vermont combined that disappeared from the labor force. So if you're seeing labor shortages all around the country, this might be one of the explanations."
