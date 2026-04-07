Zionist TV has started a countdown for Trump's deadline

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Zionist TV studios have started a countdown for Trump's deadline.
All for the Satanist ruling Israel... : (
❗️The US spent about $30 billion on the war with Iran, according to estimates by experts cited by the Financial Times.
Official data also indicate the deaths of 13 US servicemen and more than 300 wounded.