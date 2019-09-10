50 STATES MOUNT BIG-TECH ANTI-TRUST PROBE. GOOGLE WILL NOT SURVIVE -1622-6P

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GUEST: Bradlee Dean is a Christian preacher, rock musician, columnist, talk-show host, drummer, and has hosted the nationally-syndicated radio talk show, “The Sons of Liberty” since 2002. It’s a hard-hitting radio program which examines the crucial issues of today, confronts the liberal media, and encourages people to re-establish the foundations of our country. Bradlee is also the founder of the youth ministry, You Can Run International, drummer for national Christian rock band, Junkyard Prophet, and a columnist at WND.com and many other websites. He has been featured on FOX News, MSNBC, and has been highlighted in various newspapers and magazines across the nation, including the New York Times and The Weekly Standard. http://www.sonsoflibertyradio.com/
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