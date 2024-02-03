Court Documents Prove Big Pharma Knew COVID Shots Destroy DNA, Linked To Cancer

RealNewsChannel.com





First Alex Jones explains how even a broken clock like Joe Biden is right twice a day. Next Tom Renz joins Alex Jones to share the latest on COVID, the toxic jabs, and the gene therapy tech hidden within them which modifies your DNA. Then Is this why the world is being turned upside down? Then Illegal aliens were arrested and released without bail after a mob attacked police officers in New York City over the weekend. Then Chase Geiser on the Southern Border in Eagle Pass TX. Then Chase Geiser joins Alex Jones live from the southern border Eagle Pass, Texas to detail how the Infowars crew was asked to leave the property of Border Hope, an illegal immigrant processing facility. Then Tensions are high as a wide open border floods Texas cities with military aged males, criminals, and potential terrorists that has citizens on edge as the Biden Administration demands the UN NGO Soros engineered invasion continue at all costs. Then Darren J. Beattie joins Alex Jones to break down how the January 6th pipe bombs are 100% a hoax, and 100% a cover-up.

