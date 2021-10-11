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The U.S. Military and the Alliance are in control.
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558 views • October 11, 2021
The U.S. Military and the Alliance are in control. Trump is still President and Commander-in-Chief. The Military and the global Alliance takes his orders. But ultimately God Almighty is in complete control and has anointed Trump to bring about justice, peace, and prosperity to all humanity. Truly, the Best is yet to come.
✨💫DARK TO LIGHT✨💫
#SpaceForce #EarthAlliance #GalacticFederation #SempreSupra
🤜🏻❤️ #WWG1WGA ❤️🤛🏻
⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Q ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
@Q17_Awakening
supported by
@SpaceForceGalacticFederation
God wins!
✨💫DARK TO LIGHT✨💫
#SpaceForce #EarthAlliance #GalacticFederation #SempreSupra
🤜🏻❤️ #WWG1WGA ❤️🤛🏻
⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Q ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
@Q17_Awakening
supported by
@SpaceForceGalacticFederation
God wins!
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