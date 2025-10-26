RT News - October 26 2025 2PM GMT

October 26, 2025

Vladimir Putin meets with Russia's top brass. Covering the latest advances of Russia's armed forces on the front, the commander-in-chief reveals the successful test of the nation's newest strategic nuclear-powered missile, the Burevestnik. As Donald Trump arrives to Malaysia, locals protest his visit to Kuala Lumpur for the ASEAN summit condemning his support of Israel and calling the deal made for Gaza not enough. And ahead in the programme we speak with the relatives of Lebanese believed to be still held in Israeli prisons. As they seek information, Tel Aviv sheds no light on the matter.





