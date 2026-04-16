Drone operators from the 70th Motor Rifle Division taking out Ukrainian forces in the city of Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast.

Adding:

Two Majors #Report for the morning of April 16, 2026

▪️ Yesterday, the enemy launched about 400 strike drones and missiles at its rear areas. At night, our forces struck at Kiev, Kharkov, Dnepropetrovsk, Odessa.

▪️ Last night, the Armed Forces of Ukraine sent drones to Sevastopol, Crimea and Krasnodar Kray. In Tuapse, two children aged 5 and 14 were killed, two adults were injured, and 5 private and 1 multi-apartment residential buildings were damaged. "Numerous debris" fell on the territory of enterprises in the seaport area, the governor reported. The enemy is spreading footage of a fire (https://t.me/belarusian_silovik/72780) in the area of the tanks of the Tuapse refinery. School classes have been cancelled. Also, in the Sochi settlement of Loо, drone debris fell at several addresses.

▪️ On the Sumy direction, the Army Group"North" is fighting in the Shostka, Sumy, and Krasnopol (in the area of the village of Novodmitrovka) districts. The enemy is transferring drone operators to this area and forcibly resisting the defense.

▪️ In the Belgorod region, in Yekaterinovka of the Volokonovsky district, an FPV drone attacked an agricultural enterprise, killing a woman. In the Shebekino district, in the village of Malomikhailovka, an FPV drone hit a car, injuring three men. In Shebekino, a drone attacked a private house, injuring a woman. In the village of Gruzskoe, a man was injured from the detonation of a drone. Many settlements are under attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

▪️ On the Kharkov direction, the Army Group "North" announces the capturing of the settlement of Volchanskye Khutor, the battles for which have been going on for many months. Battles continue near the state border on the line of Zybino - Volokhovka - Okhrimovka, as well as in the forest strips east of Siminovka. Reports of tactical successes of our attack aircraft on the Velikoburlyuk sector are being reported, which is drawing reserves of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Kupyansk.

▪️ On the Kupyansk direction, positional battles are taking place in the city and in the south in the area of Kurilovka.

▪️ On the Slavyansk direction, a fierce battle for access to Ray-Aleksandrovka is continuing. The Armed Forces of Ukraine are constantly counterattacking, but our forces have managed to stabilize the front in the area of Kalenika - Krivaya Luk.

▪️ On the Konstantinovsk direction, battles are taking place on the previous lines. The enemy is bringing reinforcements into the city under the attacks of our drones.

▪️ In the Dnepropetrovsk region, the Army Group "East" continues to expand the zone of control in the direction of the settlement of Lesnoye.

▪️ On the east of the Zaporozhye region - offensive actions of our troops in the directions of KomsoMolskoe and Charivnoe.

▪️ On the Zaporozhye front, positional battles are taking place in the area of Primorsk and Stepnogorsk. Previous successes of the Russian Armed Forces on this front have been leveled out by counterattacks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in recent months. The enemy is attacking the energy sector: a large part of the Zaporozhye region remains without electricity supply.

▪️ In the Kherson region, in the village of Vinogradovo, a drone strike on a passenger car resulted in the injury of two civilians. Dozens of settlements have been shelled.

The report was compiled by:⚡️Two Majors (two_majors)