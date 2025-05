Indications of Denial – Physical Pain and How to Get Through It (Headaches, Allergies, Injuries), Emotional Pain, Addictions – Can I Be Addicted to Exercise, Meditation, Passions, Health Food?

FULL ORIGINAL:

https://youtu.be/39jzdJKfb_0

20081012 The Human Soul - Denial Of The Soul





Cut:

18m55s - 32m11s





DIVINE TRUTH:

Divine Truth Website: https://www.divinetruth.com

Mary's Blog: https://mary.divinetruth.com

God’s Way: https://blog.godsway.net/

Divine Truth Events: https://events.humanitix.com/host/divinetruth

Donate: https://www.divinetruth.com/sites/main/en/index.htm#donate.htm

*************************









“IF I’M EXPERIENCING PHYSICAL PAIN IN MY BODY, THAT IS A BIG INDICATOR THAT I’M DENYING MY EMOTIONS. ANY PHYSICAL PAIN WHATSOEVER, ANY DISEASE, ANY SICKNESS, ANYTHING LIKE THAT IT’S AN INDICATOR STRAIGHT AWAY, I’M DENYING AN EMOTION RIGHT NOW, WHATEVER THAT EMOTION IS.”

@ 19m20s





“ANY PAIN = I AM DENYING SOMETHING. I AM WANTING TO SHUT DOWN SOMETHING AND MY BODY IS EXPRESSING IT IN PAIN.”

@ 22m05s





“IF YOU ARE ADDICTED TO ANYTHING, YOU ARE IN A DENIAL OF THE SOUL AND ANY DENIAL OF THE SOUL IS GOING TO STOP YOU BEING AT ONE WITH GOD.”

@ 27m25s









“OUR DENIAL ENSLAVES US.”

@ 32m07s