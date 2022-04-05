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EXCLUSIVE: Pro-life hero raided by FBI speaks about the aborted babies she was trying to honor
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In her first public interview since her arrest by the FBI, pro-life activist Lauren Handy was kind enough to speak with John-Henry, along with Terrisa Bukovinac. They share an emotionally gripping and heartbreaking account of the backstory behind the "traditional rescue" Handy led at a Washington D.C. abortion mill in 2020. Nine defendants, including Handy, face up to 11 years in federal prison for "conspiracy against rights."
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