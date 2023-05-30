Kennedy: If you speak out on this, you're labeled a 'bigot'

74 views • May 30, 2023

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'Outnumbered' panelists weigh in after track runner Selina Soule claimed transgender athletes are driving biological women out of sports. #FoxNews

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