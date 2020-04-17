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The David Knight Show (17Apr20 Full Show)
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46 views • April 17, 2020
The David Knight Show Mon-Fri 8:00am-11:00am CST
Be sure to catch the full show as well as other exclusive content at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-show
Topics by Timecode:
— 00:00:00 Police alert people to COVID phishing scam
— 00:09:21 Media now coaching their viewers to NOT look at evidence that or talk to anyone who contradicts the official narrative
— 00:18:25 Seeds of starvation being sown now
— 00:41:41 The new abnormal — solitary virtual reality
— 00:55:40 Epidemiologists speak out on Fauci & CDC Junk Science
— 01:04:20 Matt Shea, VoteShea.com, fighting Federal & State tyranny locally
— 01:37:34 Can you live off Mnuchin & Pelosi’s welfare checks?
— 01:45:55 Richard Proctor, BathroomEconomics.com, can they fine you $1,000 for violating corona-orders without due process? Understand the fraud of Maritime Law
Take advantage of the power of our Pregnenolone formulas with the Ultimate Pregnenolone Pack today!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/todays-top-sellers/ultimate-pregnenolone-pack?ims=tnatl&utm_campaign=pregnenpack&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Banner&utm_content=pregnenpack
Be sure to catch the full show as well as other exclusive content at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-show
Topics by Timecode:
— 00:00:00 Police alert people to COVID phishing scam
— 00:09:21 Media now coaching their viewers to NOT look at evidence that or talk to anyone who contradicts the official narrative
— 00:18:25 Seeds of starvation being sown now
— 00:41:41 The new abnormal — solitary virtual reality
— 00:55:40 Epidemiologists speak out on Fauci & CDC Junk Science
— 01:04:20 Matt Shea, VoteShea.com, fighting Federal & State tyranny locally
— 01:37:34 Can you live off Mnuchin & Pelosi’s welfare checks?
— 01:45:55 Richard Proctor, BathroomEconomics.com, can they fine you $1,000 for violating corona-orders without due process? Understand the fraud of Maritime Law
Take advantage of the power of our Pregnenolone formulas with the Ultimate Pregnenolone Pack today!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/todays-top-sellers/ultimate-pregnenolone-pack?ims=tnatl&utm_campaign=pregnenpack&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Banner&utm_content=pregnenpack
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