Michael C. Stenger blew the whistle on January 6th "professional agitators" He is now dead

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Michael C. Stenger was an American law enforcement officer who served as the 41st Sergeant at Arms of the United States Senate from April 16, 2018, to January 7, 2021. He resigned after the January 6th melee at the capitol. He died June 27, 2022. https://duckduckgo.com/?q=michael+stenger+death&t=hs&va=l&ia=web
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