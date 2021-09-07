The Chase scene from Tightrope (1984)

It's New Orleans in the mid-1980s, and Melanie Silber is having an intimate birthday party with a close group of friends. After the party, the pretty red hair girl, wearing a striped, royal blue sheath dress and beige suede stiletto pumps, heads home. With her arms laden with gifts, Melanie is in a blissful mood. So much so she doesn't mind walking through the dark streets slick with mist from the river. However, as she neared Jackson Square, the pretty girl soon realizes that the clicking of her heels isn't her only companion.

Melanie notices an odd plopping sound, low in tone yet rhythmic. Sensing that the sound was coming from behind her, the pretty girl turns and looks back the way she came, but all she could see was the dark street.

Pausing at an intersection, Melanie could now hear that sound getting closer.

Figuring that the sound is footsteps on wet pavement, the pretty girl heads on her way. As Melanie passed the Saint Louis Cathedral, she felt vulnerable because someone was clearly following her; and this caused the girl to quicken her pace. As she moves through those misty streets, the clicking of her heels got louder. The redheaded girl also heard the steady footfalls of her pursuer get louder and closer.

Rounding a street corner, anxiety consumed Melanie as the sound of those other footsteps seems to be right on top of her. Then, suddenly, one of her gifts slips from her grasp, and as it hits the ground, Melanie stops in her tracks. And in that instant, the pretty girl notices that those other footsteps have also stopped.

Looking over her shoulder, Melanie saw nothing but the dark street corner, and yet her gut told her that her stalker was lurking in the shadows.

Disregarding her fear, the pretty girl reaches down to retrieve that errant package, all the while keeping her eyes on that dark street corner.

As Melanie picks up the package, a random hand grabs hers like a bolt out of the blue. The girl jumps with fright as she turns to see who has snagged her. Melanie is pleasantly surprised to discover that a policeman is holding her hand.

Alerting the officer to her predicament, the friendly cop offers to escort her home. But Melanie informs him that her house is only a few doors down. After which, the cop stands by as she enters her residence unmolested.

Unfortunately for Melanie, this man in uniform is not a cop. Instead, he is the one who has been stalking her through the dark city streets, and now that he knows where she lives, he intends to give her a not-so-friendly nocturnal visit.