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Other Losses ~ German Death Camps run by Jew President Eisenhower ~ [Ezekiel 3:18].
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48 views • August 15, 2021
This video is about the untold TRUE German Holocaust and white genocide instigated by Jews Baruch & Morgenthau of the Truman Admin (also a Jew).
# Eustace Mullins Archives https://archive.org/details/EustaceMullins-Mp3Archives1923-2010
# 1940: Hitler Airdrops Peace Leaflets Over London https://www.realhistorychan.com/
# Truth & Facts about the Jews http://www.chuckmaultsby.net/id176.html
# German Must Perish (video) https://www.bitchute.com/video/CQWmKBuvoS7S/
# German Must Perish (book) https://archive.org/details/GermanyMustPerish1941/1941%20-%20Germany%20Must%20Perish%21%20-%20Theodore%20N.%20Kaufman/1941%20-%20Germany%20Must%20Perish!%20-%20Theodore%20N.%20Kaufman/page/n9/mode/2up
# Jews said: "We're the Destroyers" https://www.bitchute.com/video/rNtyQc5tYTuH/
# J.P. Morgan (Rothschild agent), CFR, The New York Times & The Holodomor https://www.bitchute.com/video/WNdNh9kvYCB6/
# Michael Collins Piper on 911 https://www.altcensored.com/watch?v=IbUX6KtP_qE
# Russia Ruled by Crypto Jews https://www.altcensored.com/watch?v=77OHciP9RBA
# Homosexuality in The Jewish State Texe Marrs https://www.altcensored.com/watch?v=ONiFR4HSxPQ
# Eustace Mullins Archives https://archive.org/details/EustaceMullins-Mp3Archives1923-2010
# You Gentiles by Maurice Samuel: "We Jews, the Destroyers, Will Remain the Destroyers For Ever." https://www.bitchute.com/video/rNtyQc5tYTuH/
# A Stark warning to Jews https://fuckthemasons.com/
# The truth about WWII concentration camps https://www.bitchute.com/video/mRjGfsIoASFz/
# Brutal Drawings from the Jewish Run Gulags https://www.bitchute.com/video/nKYOVy69th97/
# Diversity Plus Proximity Equals War https://www.bitchute.com/video/yQUqVkEfSxzb/
# The Jewish Destabilization Template https://www.bitchute.com/video/RtQJ5ZbPEfYx/
History is not what we've been told but a BIG FAT LIE kept alive by Jesuits/Jewry running our Schools, Think-Thanks and Academia.
Recommended books:
#1 Other Losses; by James Bacque.
#2 Freedom Betrayed; by George H. Nash.
#3 Cruel Britannia: A Secret History of Torture; by Ian Cobain.
# Eustace Mullins Archives https://archive.org/details/EustaceMullins-Mp3Archives1923-2010
# 1940: Hitler Airdrops Peace Leaflets Over London https://www.realhistorychan.com/
# Truth & Facts about the Jews http://www.chuckmaultsby.net/id176.html
# German Must Perish (video) https://www.bitchute.com/video/CQWmKBuvoS7S/
# German Must Perish (book) https://archive.org/details/GermanyMustPerish1941/1941%20-%20Germany%20Must%20Perish%21%20-%20Theodore%20N.%20Kaufman/1941%20-%20Germany%20Must%20Perish!%20-%20Theodore%20N.%20Kaufman/page/n9/mode/2up
# Jews said: "We're the Destroyers" https://www.bitchute.com/video/rNtyQc5tYTuH/
# J.P. Morgan (Rothschild agent), CFR, The New York Times & The Holodomor https://www.bitchute.com/video/WNdNh9kvYCB6/
# Michael Collins Piper on 911 https://www.altcensored.com/watch?v=IbUX6KtP_qE
# Russia Ruled by Crypto Jews https://www.altcensored.com/watch?v=77OHciP9RBA
# Homosexuality in The Jewish State Texe Marrs https://www.altcensored.com/watch?v=ONiFR4HSxPQ
# Eustace Mullins Archives https://archive.org/details/EustaceMullins-Mp3Archives1923-2010
# You Gentiles by Maurice Samuel: "We Jews, the Destroyers, Will Remain the Destroyers For Ever." https://www.bitchute.com/video/rNtyQc5tYTuH/
# A Stark warning to Jews https://fuckthemasons.com/
# The truth about WWII concentration camps https://www.bitchute.com/video/mRjGfsIoASFz/
# Brutal Drawings from the Jewish Run Gulags https://www.bitchute.com/video/nKYOVy69th97/
# Diversity Plus Proximity Equals War https://www.bitchute.com/video/yQUqVkEfSxzb/
# The Jewish Destabilization Template https://www.bitchute.com/video/RtQJ5ZbPEfYx/
History is not what we've been told but a BIG FAT LIE kept alive by Jesuits/Jewry running our Schools, Think-Thanks and Academia.
Recommended books:
#1 Other Losses; by James Bacque.
#2 Freedom Betrayed; by George H. Nash.
#3 Cruel Britannia: A Secret History of Torture; by Ian Cobain.
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