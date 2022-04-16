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Time to Kill Everybody and Start Over. Water and Fire! The First Reset was in 1656
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42 views • April 16, 2022
In 1656, shortly after Methuselah died, G-d opened up the heavens and drowned the inhabitants of the Earth with a Flood. As the poles shift, are we getting ready to experience a fiery death?
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