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Can you define Love?
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20 views • April 30, 2022
Can you define Love?
In the videos “Pearls of Wisdom” Katharina is answering Questions from her students. Today with Suchada and Navasit
How can we define Love?
Is there a difference between human love and spiritual love?
Are there different “kind” of love?
This video is dedicated to every body who is ready to move beyond limitation to find the real potential and take back their Heritage as a Divine Being having a Human experience!
If you want to ask a question, Katharina is happy to answer... if she can!
Katharina is a spiritual teacher since 4 decades, traveling the world and teaching. As an "old soul" her only goal is to help human beings to see beyond the material/persona limitations. She is retired and lives in Chiang Rai Thailand where she has started to grow her own food, planted a huge orchard of fruit and other trees.
You can contact me at:
Silver Dove Group https://t.me/joinchat/R-WDl0W6mqMGFiAz
My Posts only: Pearls of Wisdom: https://t.me/+FSEkGVEsmdkwYjk1
or contact me @KatharinaBless
GAB: https://gab.com/KatharinaBless
Blog Page: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/SilverDove
If you want to send an email, use my full name (katharinabless) at gmail.com
In the videos “Pearls of Wisdom” Katharina is answering Questions from her students. Today with Suchada and Navasit
How can we define Love?
Is there a difference between human love and spiritual love?
Are there different “kind” of love?
This video is dedicated to every body who is ready to move beyond limitation to find the real potential and take back their Heritage as a Divine Being having a Human experience!
If you want to ask a question, Katharina is happy to answer... if she can!
Katharina is a spiritual teacher since 4 decades, traveling the world and teaching. As an "old soul" her only goal is to help human beings to see beyond the material/persona limitations. She is retired and lives in Chiang Rai Thailand where she has started to grow her own food, planted a huge orchard of fruit and other trees.
You can contact me at:
Silver Dove Group https://t.me/joinchat/R-WDl0W6mqMGFiAz
My Posts only: Pearls of Wisdom: https://t.me/+FSEkGVEsmdkwYjk1
or contact me @KatharinaBless
GAB: https://gab.com/KatharinaBless
Blog Page: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/SilverDove
If you want to send an email, use my full name (katharinabless) at gmail.com
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