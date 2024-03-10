Authentic British Pub Food Review
Authentic British Pub Food Review!
As many of you know our mom, aka PG, has been in the hospital this week and we had a couple big scares but thanks to your prayers and our faithful God she is doing better! One of our Resistance Chicks family members from the UK, Barry, is always saying how he would like to send our mom fish and chips from the UK. I read a beautiful message to her from Barry aka Brit Baza and she said that her favorite meal was fish and chips but it's hard to get good ones. Well, our buddy Nigel Farage came to the US a couple of years ago on tour and we got to meet him and we met at this British pub simply called The Pub. So we ordered some authentic British Pub food with Fish N' Chips, Shepherd's Pie, and Scotch Eggs (first time trying and I love them! )
