Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Authentic British Pub Food Review
channel image
Resistance Chicks
1355 Subscribers
Shop now
90 views
Published 16 hours ago
Authentic British Pub Food Review!
As many of you know our mom, aka PG, has been in the hospital this week and we had a couple big scares but thanks to your prayers and our faithful God she is doing better! One of our Resistance Chicks family members from the UK, Barry, is always saying how he would like to send our mom fish and chips from the UK. I read a beautiful message to her from Barry aka Brit Baza and she said that her favorite meal was fish and chips but it's hard to get good ones. Well, our buddy Nigel Farage came to the US a couple of years ago on tour and we got to meet him and we met at this British pub simply called The Pub. So we ordered some authentic British Pub food with Fish N' Chips, Shepherd's Pie, and Scotch Eggs (first time trying and I love them! )
Keywords
foodlambhealthy recipesresistance chicksfish and chipsbritish foodthe pub

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket