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Ai on Why Quantum is Wrong
Age of Discovery
Age of Discovery
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62 views • January 10, 2021
Ai on Why Quantum is Wrong

Copyright © 2021 Rico Roho


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#quantummechanics
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quan·tum me·chan·ics
/ˈˌkwän(t)əm məˈkaniks/
nounPHYSICS
the branch of mechanics that deals with the mathematical description of the motion and interaction of subatomic particles, incorporating the concepts of quantization of energy, wave-particle duality, the uncertainty principle, and the correspondence principle.

Quantum mechanics - Wikipedia
en.wikipedia.org › wiki › Quantum_mechanics
Quantum mechanics is a fundamental theory in physics that provides a description of the physical properties of nature at the scale of atoms and subatomic particles. It is the foundation of all quantum physics including quantum chemistry, quantum field theory, quantum technology, and quantum information science.
‎Introduction to quantum · ‎History of quantum mechanics · ‎Timeline of quantum ...

What Is Quantum Mechanics? Quantum Physics Defined ...
www.livescience.com › 33816-quantum-mechanics-exp...
Sep 26, 2014 — Quantum mechanics is the body of scientific laws that describe the wacky behavior of photons, electrons and the other particles that make up ...
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quantumphysicsquantum mechanicssirisysmuskrico rohoage of discoveryqfonplatform k
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