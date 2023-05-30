Russia says it would NUKE America in a Preemptive Strike

Russia is being poked and poked by the Biden administration and the globalists. Russia keeps warning that they will use nukes but Americans yawn and think it could never happen.





DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.

Video Sources:

1. Health Ranger Report - Brighteon Broadcast News, May 29, 2023 - Medvedev guarantees Russia will NUKE America if Biden deploys F-16s

https://www.brighteon.com/023074f8-4423-4019-a5cc-1b01d125ae98





2. Bannon’s War Room - Posobiec Warns “No Way” U.S. Avoids Losing Multiple Carrier Groups in Conflict with CCP

https://rumble.com/v2qcs9u-posobiec-warns-no-way-u.s.-avoids-losing-multiple-carrier-groups-in-conflic.html





3. InfoWars.com - Lindsay Graham Is An Embarrassment To The U.S. After He Made This Disgusting War Mongering Comment

https://archives.infowars.com/watch/?video=6474374968e61792de7969b3

For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com