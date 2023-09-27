Emotional Eating, History Of Pork & Russia Bans U.S. Food Due To GMO

Contact Me Here - ❤️ https://bit.ly/46PLNw5 ❤️.

Read My Latest Substack - ✍️ https://bit.ly/45428vu ✍️

.

Follow Me On X (twitter) - 🐤 https://bit.ly/43HyOdm 🐤

.

Today on Naturally Inspired Radio Russia bans food from the U.S. because of its GMO properties, history of pork, emotional eating and how your food stories may keep you from optimum health, popular foods from the U.S. that are banned in other countries and much more…





Tune In to Naturally Inspired Radio Live… Mon-Thu, 3pm (MDT) on 1360am KHNC in Colorado, at https://bit.ly/naturallyinspiredradio

.

Text in your questions to 877-536-1360

.

Please Like 👍, Love ❤️, Share 🫶, Subscribe 🤝and Repost 🔁 Everywhere 🌎.

.

🔥- Download Our Latest FREE Report On Health & Freedom, Leave A Comment, Send Us a Message, Donate To Our Movement, Support Our Shows And Follow Us On All Audio, Video & Social Platforms At:

❤️ - https://bit.ly/46PLNw5 - ❤️

.

Banned Foods, GMO, Food Stories, Emotional Eating, Pork, Covid, Virus, Vaccine, Pandemic, Mask, Mandate, Lockdown, Natural, Health, Holistic, Nutrition, Movement, Mindset, Minerals, Health Freedom, Medical Freedom, Tammy Cuthbert Garcia, Naturally Inspired Podcast, Naturally Inspired Radio

.

#BannedFoods #GMO #FoodStories #EmotionalEating #Pork #Covid #Virus #Vaccine #Pandemic #Mask #Mandate #Lockdown #NaturalHealth #Holistic #Nutrition #Movement #Mindset #Minerals #HealthFreedom #MedicalFreedom #TammyCuthbertGarcia #NaturallyInspiredPodcast #NaturallyInspiredRadio



