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The David Knight Show (5May20 Full Show)
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28 views • May 05, 2020
The David Knight Show Mon-Fri 8:00am-11:00am CST
Be sure to catch the full show as well as other exclusive content at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-show
Topics by Timecode:
— 00:04:23 Day 50, Ferrari now worth more than Ford as rich get richer & middle class is destroyed
— 00:13:45 50th anniversary of Kent State; now the protestors are mom & pop small businesses. How will it end?
— 00:39:39 Due process? Speedy trial? Excessive punishment? SC business owner threatened wth loss of business license, police say they’ll make sure he doesn’t get a hearing for 2 years
— 00:46:18 Tales of small business rebellion
— 00:55:52 Local dairy farmer goes locavore to survive
— 01:08:44 Barber gives all he has to community as govt works to destroy his life’s work
— 01:19:46 Constitutional sheriffs stand with community against governors unconstitutional edicts
— 01:37:57 Gov Whitmer has been revolting, now businesses & state legislature are revolting against her
— 01:46:10 Constitutional pastors rally the community
— 02:00:02 DARPA works with Democrats to rig the election
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Be sure to catch the full show as well as other exclusive content at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-show
Topics by Timecode:
— 00:04:23 Day 50, Ferrari now worth more than Ford as rich get richer & middle class is destroyed
— 00:13:45 50th anniversary of Kent State; now the protestors are mom & pop small businesses. How will it end?
— 00:39:39 Due process? Speedy trial? Excessive punishment? SC business owner threatened wth loss of business license, police say they’ll make sure he doesn’t get a hearing for 2 years
— 00:46:18 Tales of small business rebellion
— 00:55:52 Local dairy farmer goes locavore to survive
— 01:08:44 Barber gives all he has to community as govt works to destroy his life’s work
— 01:19:46 Constitutional sheriffs stand with community against governors unconstitutional edicts
— 01:37:57 Gov Whitmer has been revolting, now businesses & state legislature are revolting against her
— 01:46:10 Constitutional pastors rally the community
— 02:00:02 DARPA works with Democrats to rig the election
Take advantage of the power of our Pregnenolone formulas with the Ultimate Pregnenolone Pack today!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/todays-top-sellers/ultimate-pregnenolone-pack?ims=tnatl&utm_campaign=pregnenpack&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Banner&utm_content=pregnenpack
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