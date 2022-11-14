The UNTOLD Story of Israel's Peace in Middle East PM Netanyahu The Glenn Beck Podcast Ep 163

Glenn Beck





November 12, 2022





Everyone loves a good comeback story. But Benjamin Netanyahu’s story revolves around something the world thought was impossible: peace in the Middle East. On this episode of "The Glenn Beck Podcast," future Prime Minister Netanyahu reveals the inside story of how he busted that myth — from secret meetings to his heavy-handed approach to Iran. And he says that “more will be coming” as he prepares to start his third term as prime minister. He takes Glenn behind the scenes of clandestine meetings with former and current presidents and onto the battlefield as he recalls his time as a soldier in the elite Israeli special forces — including the heroic death of his brother Yoni, detailed in his new autobiography, “Bibi: My Story.” Netanyahu also weighs in on a range of topics, including the Iranian nuclear deal, the war in Ukraine, and — in light of the recent controversies surrounding Kanye West and Kyrie Irving — the truth about anti-Semitism.





SPONSORS:

Better Spectacles, a conservative, American company, is now exclusively offering Rodenstock eyewear for the first time in the U.S. Go to https://BetterSpectacles.com/BECK now to schedule a tele-optical appointment.





Covenant Eyes wants to help equip parents and grandparents with resources that will help them protect their families, including a free parenting e-book called "Connected." It explores how a strong family connection can protect children and teens from the dangers of hidden pornography use. You can get your free copy of "Connected" by texting “Glenn” to 66866.





My Patriot Supply is the nation’s largest preparedness company with millions of customers. Right now — when you go to https://MYPATRIOTSUPPLY.COM — you can get $250 off a three-month emergency food kit!





If you're one of the millions of Americans who suffer every day from pain, there is hope, and it comes in the form of Relief Factor. If you want a drug-free and natural way to get your life back, go to https://relieffactor.com





► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

►Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: https://www.blazetv.com/glenn





Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/glennbeck

http://instagram.com/glennbeck

http://facebook.com/glennbeck





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XNUBkUe6JYE