© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rybar Live: Situation in Asia and the Pacific, June 17-18
Mikhail Zvinchuk, head of the Russian think tank Rybar:
«With the round-the-world mission of German warships with a primary target in the Pacific, it is fair to say that things are heating up»
Adding:
Fwd from @sex_drugs_kahlo🇷🇺🇨🇺
Meanwhile, the working visit of the Karpinsky Institute team to Cuba, which I reported on just recently, has concluded (https://t.me/karpinskyinstitute/1874).
What are the results?
🔹 The Karpinsky Institute team held a series of working meetings with representatives of the Institute of Geology and Paleontology of the Geological Service of the Republic of Cuba, where they discussed the creation of a 1:500,000 scale metallogenic map of Cuba for solid minerals. It is quite possible that it will be released this year.
🔹 A Memorandum of Cooperation was signed between the Karpinsky Institute and the University of Moa - the largest higher geological educational institution in Cuba. The memorandum formalizes the beginning of cooperation in important areas such as geological mapping at scales of 1:50,000 - 1:250,000; forecast-mineralogical research in the field of identifying and localizing areas for critical types of minerals; implementation of Karpinsky Institute's digital technologies at all stages of geological research, and more.
🔹 There was also a solemn ceremony to open the fourth Karpinsky Geological Class, which will operate on the basis of the Institute of Geology and Paleontology.
I suspect that the most interesting news is yet to come.
#Cuba@sex_drugs_kahlo - Latin American happiness Original msg (https://t.me/sex_drugs_kahlo/5737)