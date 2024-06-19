Rybar Live: Situation in Asia and the Pacific, June 17-18

Mikhail Zvinchuk, head of the Russian think tank Rybar:

«With the round-the-world mission of German warships with a primary target in the Pacific, it is fair to say that things are heating up»

Adding:

Fwd from @sex_drugs_kahlo🇷🇺🇨🇺

Meanwhile, the working visit of the Karpinsky Institute team to Cuba, which I reported on just recently, has concluded (https://t.me/karpinskyinstitute/1874).

What are the results?



🔹 The Karpinsky Institute team held a series of working meetings with representatives of the Institute of Geology and Paleontology of the Geological Service of the Republic of Cuba, where they discussed the creation of a 1:500,000 scale metallogenic map of Cuba for solid minerals. It is quite possible that it will be released this year.



🔹 A Memorandum of Cooperation was signed between the Karpinsky Institute and the University of Moa - the largest higher geological educational institution in Cuba. The memorandum formalizes the beginning of cooperation in important areas such as geological mapping at scales of 1:50,000 - 1:250,000; forecast-mineralogical research in the field of identifying and localizing areas for critical types of minerals; implementation of Karpinsky Institute's digital technologies at all stages of geological research, and more.



🔹 There was also a solemn ceremony to open the fourth Karpinsky Geological Class, which will operate on the basis of the Institute of Geology and Paleontology.

I suspect that the most interesting news is yet to come.



#Cuba@sex_drugs_kahlo - Latin American happiness Original msg (https://t.me/sex_drugs_kahlo/5737)