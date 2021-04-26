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WHAT THEY DON'T WANT YOU TO KNOW ABOUT THE WORLD WIDE BANKING SYSTEM NOW EXPOSED
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98 views • April 26, 2021
There is no real money. Debt only. Debits and Credits. Fiat Currency. What is "fiat currency"? Glad you asked. Think monopoly money. Paper with pretty pictures. IOU's. Right out of thin air or out of their asses. It is all a scam. It is nothing but a ponzi scheme and we ALWAYS lose. ~Jim Crenshaw
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