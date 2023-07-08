Create New Account
The Excavator Cake!
Harald Scharnhorst Videos
Published Saturday

It was Gandson's third anniversary. His parents held a nice celebration in his honor. Momma made a spectacular cake. I dubbed it "The Excavator Cake!" As you view the video you will see why! Enjoy the celebration with us!

