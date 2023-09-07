DJT was asked by Hugh Hewitt today if he will go on a “revenge tour” and use the power of the presidency to go after the people who maligned him. His answer:





“I only look for the truth. And when I find the truth, I think the people have to know the truth, because these people have maligned me for seven years. They’ve been maligning me and libeling me and creating false stuff…





We want to find the truth more than anything else. Now here’s the one thing. We’ve pretty much found the truth. There was cheating, massive cheating on the election. We’ve pretty much found the truth… The election was corrupt as any election can be.”





Sounds like a YES to me.