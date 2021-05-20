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The Apocalypse Is Here... and It Is Crazier Than Even I Thought It Would Be!
The Dollar Vigilante
The Dollar Vigilante
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172 views • May 20, 2021
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Lucy now has her own NFTs at rarible.com/dollarvigilante https://twitter.com/DollarVigilante/status/1394719121338687489

INTRO VID: https://twitter.com/Covid_1984_/status/1392563925321871360

Evil Will Bring the Return of Goodness - Shunyamurti Q&A: https://youtu.be/k4ljLiOZrRs

Doug Casey's Take [ep.#120] Corrupting distortions are everywhere: https://dollarvigilante.tv/videos/watch/5278d98e-a1ed-4b53-af62-c27c77f10811

Covaids vaccine wipes out Covaids antibodies - Red Cross not accepting blood from vaxxed: https://twitter.com/FreedomIsrael_/status/1394906093957128192

Connecticut Publishes Moderna COVID Vax Ingredients: DEADLY POISON "SM-102 - Not for Human or Veterinary Use": https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/breaking-news-urgent-connecticut-publishes-moderna-covid-vax-ingredients-deadly-poison-sm-102-not-for-human-or-veterinary-use

They was walking around Deep Ellum last night randomly trying to vaccinate people and bar goers who haven’t been vaccinated yet in dallas: https://twitter.com/TRIPLED4LIFE/status/1393944133744594947

Joe Biden: Ultimately those who are not vaccinated will end up paying the price:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/05/joe-biden-ultimately-not-vaccinated-will-end-paying-price-video/

'I Slapped Her': School Bus Driver Bertram Jaquez Admits Hitting 10-Year-Old Girl In Dispute Over Face Mask: https://youtu.be/Dui2vMIf4tQ

Rio de Janeiro's landmark Christ the Redeemer was lit up with a message promoting vaccines.:(video) https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1393983483203129347

Biden’s National Day of Prayer proclamation makes no mention of God — but it does talk about racial justice and climate change:https://www.theblaze.com/news/biden-national-day-of-prayer-omits-god

Joe Biden touching little girls in public: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=usDLe6qQ4LI

Dr Evil Nazi Klaus edition: https://twitter.com/WhoObito/status/1394581702224273415 (need to throw in Dr Evil laugh over top)

Extract from A New World Order by Ralph Edderson: https://www.amazon.com/New-World-Order-Ralph-Epperson/dp/0961413514

Pentagon’s Covid Detecting Microchip for Under Your Skin? Ben Swann Channel: https://www.bitchute.com/video/rsG5OoMRKCFw/

Robert Kennedy Jr. explains relationship between world’s most powerful doctor Bill Gates and Dr. Fauci: (video) https://twitter.com/wittgenstein78/status/1384176894665318402

UFO report details ‘difficult to explain’ sightings, says US ex-intelligence director: https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2021/mar/22/us-government-ufo-report-sightings

'They don't care whether it looks like an alien invasion': A Canadian inventor says many people prefer his $379 BioVyzr COVID-19 helmet to masks: https://www.businessinsider.com/canadian-inventor-vyzr-technologies-designed-covid-19-helmet-2020-11

Bubble Boy: https://dollarvigilante.tv/videos/watch/89306b10-fc50-4a23-8825-ea2f580632ca

Palestinian: “You are stealing my house!”
Israeli Yaakov: “If I don’t steal it, someone else is gonna steal it!”: https://twitter.com/realDaveReilly/status/1394078147239321603

Insider of Large Chinese Firm Predicted Bitcoin's Crash on 4CHAN to $30,000 and Bounce at 1pm UTC 12 Hours Before It Happened: https://www.reddit.com/r/Bitcoin/comments/ng9k3a/insider_of_large_chinese_firm_predicted_bitcoins/

China bans financial, payment institutions from cryptocurrency business: https://www.cnbc.com/2021/05/18/china-bans-financial-payment-institutions-from-cryptocurrency-business.html
Keywords
politicsvaxxcovid19
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