Banners 4 Freedom & Loud Mouth Prayer Join Resistance Chicks! The Weapons of Our Warfare!

Jesus tells us that ALL power and authority was given to Him by the Father and that He gives it to us. So what does that mean today in a climate of tyranny, sick sexual agendas targeted at our children, manufactured food shortages, mortality rates up 40% and life altering illnesses coming out of nowhere? It means that it's time for the church to step up, speak out and start walking in God's authority! We have the answers, we ARE the solution- and the harvest is ripe! We want YOU to join us LIVE tonight, with Robert & Jaime Agee of Banners for Freedom, and Marty Grisham of Loud Mouth Prayer where we will bring the fire of God to these issues and get you excited that together, we can put a STOP to this raging evil and turn the tides on where society is headed!

Read More:

https://www.resistancechicks.com/banners-for-freedom-loud-mouth-prayer-join-resistance-chicks/

Resistance Chicks

P.O. Box 107

Milford, OH 45150

E-mail: [email protected]

Web Page www.resistancechicks.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks

Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks

Clouthub: Resistance Chicks Channel 1620

Resistance Chicks LIVE Fridays On Brighteon.TV 6:00-7:00 PM ET

Use Promo code: "ResistanceChicks" at TheFoundersBible.com and Windblownmedia.com to save 20%

Shop https://www.brighteonstore.com/collections/resistance-chicks TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!

The ReAwakening Series Episode One is NOW Streaming FREE! Visit reawakeningseries.com

Resistance Chicks urge EVERYONE to get pre-covid treatment with all the meds you need BEFORE you get sick! Visit DrSyedHaider.com

Use visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "RC" to save up to 66%!