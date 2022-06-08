Daniel 9:27a - The Year 2020 and The Covenant Prophecies Revealed [ep.6]

Anybody with common sense knows that the year 2020 changed everything. Life never has been nor will be the same because of the COVID scare, the lockdowns, supply chain breakdowns, and all of the other problems humanity is facing. Did you know that 2020 was already foretold by Daniel the Prophet with extreme detail and accuracy? Do you know what the Bible warned us to be looking out for? In this episode I reveal to you how the anointed have been cut off specifically from the year 2020 and onward. I also show you exactly what The Covenant Made With Many is and how it fills in all of the questions you probably ever wondered about the last days we are currently living in. I also share with you what happens next AFTER the year 2020... For prayer and community, join my private group: https://bit.ly/embracehebrewroots