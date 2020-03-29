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LEO ZAGAMI - MOLOCH and the CORONAVIRUS
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359 views • March 29, 2020
Moloch Bringer of Plagues will be Removed as the Pope begs for Forgiveness asking Jesus to Calm the Storm
https://leozagami.com/
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Catholics outraged as statue of Moloch is placed in the Colosseum
https://leozagami.com/2019/11/03/catholics-outraged-as-statue-of-moloch-is-placed-in-the-colosseum/
Is it a coincidence that the Illuminati brought a Statue of Moloch, the bringer of Plagues, to the Collesium in Rome on September 29th, and the number of recent deaths suffered in Italy? Remember the late Father Malachi Martin said there is no such thing as coincidence.
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Italy's toll tops 10,000 despite long lockdown
Rome (AFP) - The coronavirus toll in Italy shot past 10,000 on Saturday and showed little sign of slowing despite a 16-day lockdown.
The 889 new fatalities reported in the world's worst-hit nation came a day after it registered 969 deaths on Friday -- the highest single toll since the COVID-19 virus emerged late last year.
https://news.yahoo.com/
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Do not allow any of your offspring to be offered up to Molech, and do not profane the name of your God: I am Hashem. Leviticus 18:21 (The Israel Bible)
https://leozagami.com/
--------------------------
Catholics outraged as statue of Moloch is placed in the Colosseum
https://leozagami.com/2019/11/03/catholics-outraged-as-statue-of-moloch-is-placed-in-the-colosseum/
Is it a coincidence that the Illuminati brought a Statue of Moloch, the bringer of Plagues, to the Collesium in Rome on September 29th, and the number of recent deaths suffered in Italy? Remember the late Father Malachi Martin said there is no such thing as coincidence.
-------------------
Italy's toll tops 10,000 despite long lockdown
Rome (AFP) - The coronavirus toll in Italy shot past 10,000 on Saturday and showed little sign of slowing despite a 16-day lockdown.
The 889 new fatalities reported in the world's worst-hit nation came a day after it registered 969 deaths on Friday -- the highest single toll since the COVID-19 virus emerged late last year.
https://news.yahoo.com/
-----------------------
Do not allow any of your offspring to be offered up to Molech, and do not profane the name of your God: I am Hashem. Leviticus 18:21 (The Israel Bible)
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