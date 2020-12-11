No Vaccine Required: This Is the 'Real Needle' That the Three Presidents Will Get Jabbed With For Their Photo-Op!

We are hearing and seeing all these celebrities and ex-Presidents step up and tell the world that they will get filmed live on camera taking a needle to show how safe the vaccine is. Question: How can a vaccine that has only been invented and manufactured with ZERO trial time be safe to take over the long haul? People who took it are already showing signs of post vaccine symptoms. Well here is the answer. There will be NO vaccine being injected into the Elite Arms because they are not going to alter their 'celebrity' DNA blood line. Instead they will be 'jabbed' with this Fake Needle. The other Covid Takers (like the Mayor of London) need to remember to take the cap off for his fake vaccine photo-op. This is an absolute farce how they are speeding ahead with this Killer Vaccine.