Glenn Beck · Joe Biden Dismantled and Collapsed our Border Security

Glenn Beck · Blaze Media | Biden’s compliance with the global elites' push for mass migration can be traced back to a single day: February 2, 2021. That's the day Biden used an executive order to completely DISMANTLE our border security. But he says his hands are tied when it comes to fixing it?!





