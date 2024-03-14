Glenn Beck · Joe Biden Dismantled and Collapsed our Border Security

Glenn Beck · Blaze Media | Biden’s compliance with the global elites' push for mass migration can be traced back to a single day: February 2, 2021. That's the day Biden used an executive order to completely DISMANTLE our border security. But he says his hands are tied when it comes to fixing it?!
@glennbeck
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.