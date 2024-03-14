Create New Account
Glenn Beck · Joe Biden Dismantled and Collapsed our Border Security
Glenn Beck · Blaze Media | Biden’s compliance with the global elites' push for mass migration can be traced back to a single day: February 2, 2021. That's the day Biden used an executive order to completely DISMANTLE our border security. But he says his hands are tied when it comes to fixing it?!


Keywords
human traffickingborder crisisillegal migrantsglenn beckcartelsopen borderbiden regime

