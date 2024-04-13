Pets in Love





Stop Making My Life as Your Toy! Poor Dog Tearfully Beg For a Freedom

Alma was a victim of demons disguised in human form.

As a stray with no voice and no protection, Alma was an easy target. The person or people who did this to her knew that they could do what they wanted to her, and no one would stop them.

And they took full advantage.

They chose Alma as their victim of the day or week and violated her in unspeakable ways.

The list of Alma’s injuries was long. They broke her upper jaw, her lower jaw, broke her nose, and fractured a bunch of bones across her frail body. When they were done with her, she was left for dead for DAYS and no one lifted a finger to help. It was obvious that she needed help – she was bleeding from her nose and mouth, slouched down in a defeated position, trying to survive with extreme injuries. But no one stepped up.





