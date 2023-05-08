Berlin - Today, the 'Banner of Victory' has once again been hoisted over the Reichstag - 'Victory Day', May 8, 1945

Berlin, The Reichstag building.
Today, the banner of Victory has once again been hoisted over the Reichstag. The famous photo taken of the man that raised this flag on May 2, 1945.
On Victory in Europe Day, or V-E Day, Germany unconditionally surrendered its military forces to the Allies, including the United States. On May 8, 1945 - known as Victory in Europe Day or V-E Day - celebrations erupted around the world to mark the end of World War II in Europe.
The Germany's unconditional surrender entered into force at 23:01 on 8 May Central European Time. This specific time corresponded with 00:01 on 9 May in Moscow Time, and this was the reason for which the Soviet Union celebrate the victory on May 9.
