A Prophetic Word Fulfilled and Justice is Here!; Airlines in Crisis: Vaccine Side-Effects. Mask Mandates. Layoffs. Lawsuits. - Kevin Stillwagon; Homeschool Iowa Mom Knocks on 3,000 Doors - Wendy
Flyover Conservatives
Published 18 hours ago

Tonight at 8:30 pm CST, on the Flyover Conservatives show we are tackling the most important things going on RIGHT NOW from a Conservative Christian perspective!



TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONSERVATIVES SHOWS - https://flyover.live/show/flyover



TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.flyover.live



Wendy Larson

WEBSITE: www.wendylarsoniowa.com



Kevin Stillwagon

WEBSITE: www.usfreedomflyers.com



Dr. McCullough Clip: https://x.com/thechiefnerd/status/1780023682070347895?s=46&t=JATy6ni0UmuYCCiT7ofQYw



Jesse Waters Clip: https://youtu.be/IKrF9JedW34?si=iCA28E-JcCX-56L-



Iranian President Article: s://www.cbsnews.com/news/iranian-president-ebrahim-raisi-killed-helicopter-crash/



Robin D Bullock Sept 7, 2021

34:51 - 35:11

https://rumble.com/v4wrlbi-prophecies-iran-shaking-and-trump-the-prophetic-report-with-stacy-whited.html



-------------------------------------------



𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗢𝗥𝗦 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗧𝗢𝗗𝗔𝗬’𝗦 𝗩𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗢

► Kirk Elliott PHD - FREE consultation on wealth conservation - http://FlyoverGold.com

► My Pillow - save up to 80% off - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover

► Z-Stack - enjoy 5% off - https://flyoverhealth.com

► Redemption Shield - use promo code FLYOVER for 10% off - www.redemptionshield.com

► Prepper Beef - use promo code FLYOVER for 20% off - https://flyovermeat.com



Want to help spread the Wake Up • Speak Up • Show Up -

https://shop.flyoverconservatives.com/



-------------------------------------------



