InfoWars - Genetically Modified Slaves The Past and Future of Humanity with Dr. Lee Merritt - 11-07-2022
473 views
Oldyoti's Home Page
Published 21 days ago

Dr. Lee Merritt of http://themedicalrebel.com/ guest hosts The Alex Jones Show to expose the genetically modified history of humanity to be slaves.

infowarshuman traffickingufoschromosomesdr lee merrittdeath shotshot mandatesunderground labsmas murderdisease causing emf5g wave mitigation

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
