InfoWars - Genetically Modified Slaves The Past and Future of Humanity with Dr. Lee Merritt - 11-07-2022

Dr. Lee Merritt of http://themedicalrebel.com/ guest hosts The Alex Jones Show to expose the genetically modified history of humanity to be slaves.
Click Here: Black Friday Comes Early Sale Up To 60% off! Double Patriot Points! Additional 10% off with PROMO CODE 1776
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.