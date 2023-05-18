Circe, Biblos, and Iesous (Church, Bible and Jesus)

Do you know who, what and where you worship? In this video Dr. Stephen Pidgeon breaks down these words into their true meaning, where they came from and what this means to you.
Do these names really have association with Isis, Isthar and even Easter? Let's discuss it!
